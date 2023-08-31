Top 10 Best Movies of Chris Hemsworth

Pratidin Bureau
A sequel to 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, this film is the culmination of the Infinity Saga and one of the highest-grossing films of all time.
A reinvention of the Thor franchise, this film is a hilarious and action-packed adventure that sees Thor go on a quest to save Asgard from Hela.
A horror comedy that cleverly deconstructs the genre, this film follows a group of college students who go on a weekend trip to a remote cabin in the woods.
A biographical drama about the rivalry between Formula One drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda, this film is a fast-paced and exciting film that won two Golden Globe awards.
A reboot of the Star Trek franchise, this film is a fun and action-packed adventure that introduces a new generation of Starfleet officers.
A dark and action-packed take on the classic fairy tale, this film stars Hemsworth as the huntsman who is tasked with killing Snow White.
A spin-off of the Men in Black film series, this film follows a new team of agents who must save the world from an alien threat.
A Netflix action film that follows a mercenary who is tasked with rescuing a kidnapped boy from a drug cartel.
A neo-noir mystery film that follows a group of strangers who meet at a hotel in the California mountains.
A historical drama about the true story of the sinking of the whaleship Essex, this film stars Hemsworth as the captain of the ship.