Top 10 Best Movies of Robert De Niro

Pratidin Time
A gripping and unflinching look at the life of a mobster, from his rise through the ranks to his eventual downfall. De Niro gives a masterful performance as Jimmy Conway, a ruthless gangster with a smooth exterior.
A dark and disturbing psychological thriller about a lonely and alienated taxi driver who descends into madness. De Niro's performance as Travis Bickle is one of the most iconic and unforgettable in all of cinema.3
A brilliant sequel to the classic crime epic, following the Corleone family as they expand their criminal empire. De Niro gives a powerhouse performance as Vito Corleone, the young patriarch of the family.
A raw and unflinching biopic of Jake LaMotta, a self-destructive boxer who struggled with his own anger and demons. De Niro's performance is simply astonishing, both physically and emotionally.
A harrowing and unforgettable war drama about three steelworkers who are captured and tortured during the Vietnam War. De Niro gives a powerful performance as Michael Vronsky, one of the captured men.
A stylish and suspenseful crime thriller about a veteran detective who is obsessed with bringing down a master thief. De Niro gives a cool and collected performance as Neil McCauley, the thief.
An epic gangster saga that spans four decades, following the lives of two childhood friends who rise through the ranks of organized crime. De Niro gives a nuanced and complex performance as David "Noodles" Aaronson, one of the two friends.
A darkly comic satire about a delusional aspiring comedian who kidnaps a talk show host in order to boost his career. De Niro gives a hilarious and disturbing performance as Rupert Pupkin, the comedian.
A gritty and realistic crime drama about two young men growing up in the Italian-American neighborhood of Little Italy in Manhattan. De Niro gives a breakout performance as Johnny Boy, one of the two men.
A thrilling and action-packed crime drama about a group of Prohibition agents who set out to take down Al Capone. De Niro gives a deliciously over-the-top performance as Capone.