Top 10 Best Movies of Robert De Niro

Pratidin Time

1.Goodfellas (1990)

A gripping and unflinching look at the life of a mobster, from his rise through the ranks to his eventual downfall. De Niro gives a masterful performance as Jimmy Conway, a ruthless gangster with a smooth exterior.

Goodfellas (1990) | Source Google

2.Taxi Driver (1976)

A dark and disturbing psychological thriller about a lonely and alienated taxi driver who descends into madness. De Niro's performance as Travis Bickle is one of the most iconic and unforgettable in all of cinema.3

Taxi Driver (1976) | Source Google

3.The Godfather Part II (1974)

A brilliant sequel to the classic crime epic, following the Corleone family as they expand their criminal empire. De Niro gives a powerhouse performance as Vito Corleone, the young patriarch of the family.

The Godfather Part II (1974) | Source Google

4.Raging Bull (1980)

A raw and unflinching biopic of Jake LaMotta, a self-destructive boxer who struggled with his own anger and demons. De Niro's performance is simply astonishing, both physically and emotionally.

Raging Bull (1980) | Source Google

5.The Deer Hunter (1978)

A harrowing and unforgettable war drama about three steelworkers who are captured and tortured during the Vietnam War. De Niro gives a powerful performance as Michael Vronsky, one of the captured men.

The Deer Hunter (1978) | Source Google

6.Heat (1995)

A stylish and suspenseful crime thriller about a veteran detective who is obsessed with bringing down a master thief. De Niro gives a cool and collected performance as Neil McCauley, the thief.

Heat (1995) | Source Google

7.Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

An epic gangster saga that spans four decades, following the lives of two childhood friends who rise through the ranks of organized crime. De Niro gives a nuanced and complex performance as David "Noodles" Aaronson, one of the two friends.

Once Upon a Time in America (1984) | Source Google

8.The King of Comedy (1982)

A darkly comic satire about a delusional aspiring comedian who kidnaps a talk show host in order to boost his career. De Niro gives a hilarious and disturbing performance as Rupert Pupkin, the comedian.

The King of Comedy (1982) | Source Google

9.Mean Streets (1973)

A gritty and realistic crime drama about two young men growing up in the Italian-American neighborhood of Little Italy in Manhattan. De Niro gives a breakout performance as Johnny Boy, one of the two men.

The King of Comedy (1982) | Source Google

10.The Untouchables (1987)

A thrilling and action-packed crime drama about a group of Prohibition agents who set out to take down Al Capone. De Niro gives a deliciously over-the-top performance as Capone.

The Untouchables (1987) | Source Google