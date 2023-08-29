Top 10 Best Teen Dramas on Netflix

Pratidin Bureau
A supernatural horror drama set in the 1980s about a group of friends who investigate the mysterious disappearance of one of their own.
A coming-of-age comedy-drama about an Indian-American teenage girl navigating high school, family, and her first love.
A British comedy-drama about a teenage boy who starts a sex education clinic at his high school.
A comedy-drama about a mother and daughter who move to a new town and try to start over.
A Spanish teen drama about three working-class students who are enrolled in a prestigious private school.
A mystery adventure series about a group of friends who go on a treasure hunt in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
A coming-of-age romance about two British teenage boys who fall in love.
A fantasy drama about three siblings who move into their ancestral home, which is filled with magical keys.
A South Korean zombie horror series about a group of high school students who are trapped in their school during a zombie apocalypse.
A coming-of-age comedy-drama about Wednesday Addams, the daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams, who attends Nevermore Academy.