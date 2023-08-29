Top 10 Best Teen Dramas on Netflix

Pratidin Bureau

Stranger Things

A supernatural horror drama set in the 1980s about a group of friends who investigate the mysterious disappearance of one of their own.

Never Have I Ever

A coming-of-age comedy-drama about an Indian-American teenage girl navigating high school, family, and her first love.

Sex Education

A British comedy-drama about a teenage boy who starts a sex education clinic at his high school.

Ginny & Georgia 

A comedy-drama about a mother and daughter who move to a new town and try to start over.

Elite 

A Spanish teen drama about three working-class students who are enrolled in a prestigious private school.

Outer Banks 

A mystery adventure series about a group of friends who go on a treasure hunt in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Heartstopper

A coming-of-age romance about two British teenage boys who fall in love.

Locke & Key

A fantasy drama about three siblings who move into their ancestral home, which is filled with magical keys.

All of Us Are Dead

A South Korean zombie horror series about a group of high school students who are trapped in their school during a zombie apocalypse.

Wednesday

A coming-of-age comedy-drama about Wednesday Addams, the daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams, who attends Nevermore Academy.

