Top 10 Coldest countries in the World

Pratidin Bureau

1. Antarctica

The coldest place on Earth, with temperatures reaching as low as -128.6°F (-89.2°C).

2. Russia

Particularly Siberia, where temperatures can drop below -58°F (-50°C).

3. Canada

Northern regions experience extreme cold, with temperatures below -40°F (-40°C).

4. Greenland

Known for its ice-covered landscape and frigid temperatures.

5. Kazakhstan

Parts of the country experience severe cold, with temperatures dropping below -40°F (-40°C).

6. Iceland

Known for its glaciers and cold climate, especially in winter.

7. United States (Alaska)

Some parts of Alaska experience extremely cold temperatures.

8. Mongolia

The country experiences harsh winters, with temperatures dropping below -40°F (-40°C).

9. Finland

Known for its cold winters, with temperatures below freezing for many months.

10. Estonia

Experiences cold winters, with temperatures dropping below freezing.

