Top 10 Countries With Highest Billionaires

Pratidin Bureau
With a whopping 735 billionaires, the US leads the pack by a significant margin. The country's diverse economy, strong entrepreneurial spirit, and large population all contribute to its high concentration of wealth.
China comes in second with 495 billionaires, thanks to its rapid economic growth and booming tech sector. The country is also home to a large number of self-made entrepreneurs who have amassed significant fortunes.
India has seen a surge in the number of billionaires in recent years, with 169 currently residing in the country. This growth is driven by factors like a rising middle class and a booming startup ecosystem.
Germany boasts a strong and stable economy, with a focus on manufacturing and technology. This has led to the creation of 126 billionaires in the country.
Despite facing economic challenges, Russia still has 105 billionaires, many of whom made their fortunes in the oil and gas industry.
As a major financial center, Hong Kong is home to 66 billionaires, who are involved in a variety of industries, including finance, real estate, and retail.
Italy's long history of luxury goods and manufacturing has helped to create 64 billionaires in the country. These individuals are often involved in fashion, food, and tourism industries.
Canada's strong economy and focus on natural resources has led to the creation of 63 billionaires in the country. These individuals are often involved in mining, energy, and technology sectors.
The UK has 52 billionaires, who are active in a variety of industries, including finance, healthcare, and technology.
Brazil's large economy and growing middle class has led to the creation of 51 billionaires in the country. These individuals are often involved in agriculture, banking, and retail sectors.