Top 10 cutest animals in the world

This adorable marsupial from Australia has been dubbed the "happiest animal on Earth" due to its perma-grin.
These endangered forest dwellers from the Himalayas are like fiery fox-raccoon hybrids.
This amphibian from Mexico is often mistaken for a baby salamander, but it actually retains its larval features throughout its life.
There's something undeniably sweet about a miniature version of the world's largest land animal.
This lanky fox from South America may not be everyone's cup of tea, but its unique appearance is certainly eye-catching.
These desert dwellers from North Africa have the largest ears of any fox species, giving them an almost cartoonish look.
These soft, fluffy rodents from the Andes Mountains are like living dust bunnies.
These playful marine mammals are masters of the cuddle puddle. Their expressive faces and vocalizations make them a joy to watch.
These sleepy marsupials from Australia are basically nature's living teddy bears. They spend most of their time clinging to eucalyptus trees.
Bonobos are our closest primate relatives, and their babies are just as cute as human infants.