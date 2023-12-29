Top 10 cutest animals in the world

Pratidin Bureau

1. Quokka

This adorable marsupial from Australia has been dubbed the "happiest animal on Earth" due to its perma-grin.

Quokka | Image: Google

2. Red Panda

These endangered forest dwellers from the Himalayas are like fiery fox-raccoon hybrids.

Red Panda | Image: Google

3. Axolotl

This amphibian from Mexico is often mistaken for a baby salamander, but it actually retains its larval features throughout its life.

Axolotl | Image: Google

4. Baby Elephant

There's something undeniably sweet about a miniature version of the world's largest land animal.

Baby Elephant | Image: Google

5. Maned Wolf

This lanky fox from South America may not be everyone's cup of tea, but its unique appearance is certainly eye-catching.

Maned Wolf | Image: Google

6. Fennec Fox

These desert dwellers from North Africa have the largest ears of any fox species, giving them an almost cartoonish look.

Fennec Fox | Image: Google

7. Chinchilla

These soft, fluffy rodents from the Andes Mountains are like living dust bunnies.

Chinchilla | Image: Google

8. Sea Otter

These playful marine mammals are masters of the cuddle puddle. Their expressive faces and vocalizations make them a joy to watch.

Sea Otter | Image: Google

9. Koala

These sleepy marsupials from Australia are basically nature's living teddy bears. They spend most of their time clinging to eucalyptus trees.

Koala | Image: Google

10. Baby Bonobo

Bonobos are our closest primate relatives, and their babies are just as cute as human infants.

Baby Bonobo | Image: Google