Top 10 Dark Comedies of All Time

Pratidin Bureau

Dr. Strangelove

A satirical black comedy about a group of U.S. military leaders who plan to launch a nuclear attack on the Soviet Union.

Fargo

A Coen brothers film about two small-time criminals who embark on a kidnapping scheme that goes horribly wrong.

American Psycho

A satire of yuppie culture, following a wealthy investment banker who leads a double life as a serial killer.

In Bruges

 A dark comedy about two hitmen who are sent to Bruges, Belgium, to lay low after a botched job.

The Wicker Man 

A pagan police officer is sent to a remote Scottish island to investigate the disappearance of a young girl. He soon discovers that the islanders have their own dark secrets.

Shaun of the Dead

A British comedy about a man who must learn to survive a zombie apocalypse while trying to win back his ex-girlfriend.

The Grand Budapest Hotel

A comedy-drama set in the 1930s about a concierge at a famous European hotel who becomes entangled in a murder mystery.

The Death of Stalin 

 A dark comedy about the power struggle that ensues after the death of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

Sorry to Bother You 

A satire about a telemarketer who discovers that he can use his "white voice" to sell more products.

Promising Young Woman

A dark comedy-drama about a woman who seeks revenge on the men who have wronged her.

