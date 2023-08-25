Top 10 Dark Comedies of All Time

Pratidin Bureau
A satirical black comedy about a group of U.S. military leaders who plan to launch a nuclear attack on the Soviet Union.
A Coen brothers film about two small-time criminals who embark on a kidnapping scheme that goes horribly wrong.
A satire of yuppie culture, following a wealthy investment banker who leads a double life as a serial killer.
A dark comedy about two hitmen who are sent to Bruges, Belgium, to lay low after a botched job.
A pagan police officer is sent to a remote Scottish island to investigate the disappearance of a young girl. He soon discovers that the islanders have their own dark secrets.
A British comedy about a man who must learn to survive a zombie apocalypse while trying to win back his ex-girlfriend.
A comedy-drama set in the 1930s about a concierge at a famous European hotel who becomes entangled in a murder mystery.
A dark comedy about the power struggle that ensues after the death of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.
A satire about a telemarketer who discovers that he can use his "white voice" to sell more products.
A dark comedy-drama about a woman who seeks revenge on the men who have wronged her.