Top 10 drinks to boost your Iron levels

Prune juice is a classic source of iron, with a single cup containing 3mg, or 20% of your daily needs. It's also a good source of fiber and vitamin C, which helps with iron absorption.
This smoothie combines the iron-richness of spinach (2.7mg per cup) with the vitamin C power of orange juice (70mg per cup) to create a potent iron-boosting beverage.
Many breakfast drinks are now fortified with iron, making them a quick and easy way to increase your intake. Look for brands that offer at least 10% of your daily iron needs per serving.
Beet juice is a good source of iron (0.7mg per cup) and nitrates, which can help improve blood flow and oxygen delivery throughout the body.
Tomato juice is a good source of lycopene, an antioxidant that may help protect against certain health conditions. It also contains some iron (0.7mg per cup), making it a nutritious and delicious drink.
Hibiscus tea is a tart and refreshing beverage that is rich in vitamin C and iron (0.3mg per cup). It may also help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
While not technically a drink, lentil soup is a hearty and nourishing meal that is packed with iron (3.3mg per cup). It's also a good source of protein and fiber, making it a satisfying and healthy choice.
Many cereals are now fortified with iron, making them a convenient way to increase your intake. Look for brands that offer at least 15% of your daily iron needs per serving.
Dark chocolate is a delicious source of iron (2mg per 30g serving). It also contains antioxidants that may offer some health benefits. However, it's important to choose dark chocolate with a high cocoa content (70% or higher) and to limit your intake due to its calorie and sugar content.
While water itself doesn't contain iron, staying hydrated is important for overall health, including iron absorption. Aim to drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and help your body absorb nutrients properly.