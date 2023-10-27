Top 10 Facts About "FRIENDS" star Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing

Pratidin Bureau
Matthew Perry was the youngest cast member of Friends, born in 1969 and only 24 years old when the show premiered in 1994.
Perry auditioned for both Chandler Bing and Ross Geller, but the creators of Friends ultimately decided he was a better fit for Chandler.
Perry has openly spoken about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, which began during his time on Friends. He sought treatment for addiction multiple times during the show's run.
Perry was a nationally ranked junior tennis player in Canada before he became an actor.
Perry's memoir, titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, was released in 2022. In the book, Perry candidly discusses his struggles with addiction and his journey to recovery.
Perry has invested in a number of businesses, including a production company and a clothing line. He is also a co-owner of the Hollywood bar The Highlight Room.
Perry is a supporter of a number of charities, including the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
Perry has written and directed several episodes of the television shows Friends and Go On. He has also written a play, The End of Longing, which premiered in London in 2016.
Perry has always been careful to protect his privacy, and he rarely gives interviews. However, he has been more open about his personal life in recent years, especially in his memoir.