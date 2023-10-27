Top 10 Facts About "FRIENDS" TV Show

Pratidin Bureau
The show was originally called Insomnia Cafe, Friends Like Us, and Six of One before the creators settled on Friends.
Courteney Cox was originally asked to play Rachel, but she resisted, and Jennifer Aniston was the last to be cast.
The show was filmed in front of a live audience, except for cliffhangers
David Schwimmer had issues with Marcel the monkey in real life, and the producers decided to write him out of the show.
Lisa Kudrow was pregnant during season 5, and the writers incorporated her pregnancy into the show.
The fountain in the opening credits was never real. It was shot on a backlot in Los Angeles.
The Central Perk couch is now on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.
Friends is one of the most streamed show on Netflix, with over 5 billion views in 2020.
The cast of Friends is still close friends today, and they often get together.
Friends is still one of the most popular TV shows in the world, and it is loved by fans of all ages.