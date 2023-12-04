Top 10 Flea Markets in Asia

Pratidin Bureau

1. Chatuchak Weekend Market, Bangkok, Thailand

This massive market is spread over 35 acres and has over 15,000 stalls selling everything from clothes and souvenirs to antiques and electronics.

Chatuchak Weekend Market, Bangkok, Thailand | Image: Google

2. Pasar Seni, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

This historic market is located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur and is a great place to find traditional Malaysian crafts, souvenirs, and food.

Pasar Seni, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia | Image: Google

3. Made in Cambodia Market, Siem Reap, Cambodia

This market is dedicated to supporting local Cambodian artisans and businesses.

Made in Cambodia Market, Siem Reap, Cambodia | Image: Google

4. Saturday Night Market, Goa, India

This vibrant market is a popular spot for tourists and locals alike. You can find everything from clothes and accessories to food and drinks.

Saturday Night Market, Goa, India | Image: Google

5. Fa Yuen Street Market, Hong Kong

This market is a must-visit for any electronics enthusiast. You can find everything from smartphones and laptops to cameras and headphones.

Fa Yuen Street Market, Hong Kong | Image: Google

6. Ameya-Yokochō, Tokyo, Japan

This narrow alleyway in Tokyo is lined with over 80 shops selling everything from traditional Japanese snacks and sweets to kitchenware and souvenirs.

Ameya-Yokochō, Tokyo, Japan | Image: Google

7. Sarojini Nagar Market, Delhi, India

This massive market is a great place to find affordable clothes, accessories, and souvenirs. It's a bit chaotic, but it's all part of the experience. Be sure to haggle hard to get the best prices.

Sarojini Nagar Market, Delhi, India | Image: Google

8.Dongdaemun Market, Seoul, South Korea

This 24-hour market is a great place to find clothes, cosmetics, and fashion accessories. It's also a popular spot for young people to hang out and eat street food.

Dongdaemun Market, Seoul, South Korea | Image: Google

9. Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand

This colorful market is a great place to find traditional Thai crafts, souvenirs, and food. It's also a great place to people-watch and soak up the atmosphere of the city.

Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand | Image: Google

10. Anjuna Flea Market, Goa, India

This hippie market is a great place to find unique and vintage clothing, jewelry, and souvenirs. It's also a popular spot for live music and performances.

Anjuna Flea Market, Goa, India | Image: Google