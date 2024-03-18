Top 10 flowers with amazing scent

Pratidin Bureau

1. Jasmine

Jasmine flowers are known to bloom at night, and their fragrance is most potent in the evening hours.

Jasmine | Image: Google

2. Gardenia

Gardenias are known for being somewhat finicky to grow, but their beautiful blooms and intoxicating fragrance are worth the effort.

Gardenia | Image: Google

3. Rose

A classic and timeless scent that comes in a wide variety of varieties, each with its own unique fragrance. Roses can be sweet, floral, spicy, or even fruity.

Rose | Image: Google

4. Lily

A sweet and heady scent that can be overpowering in some varieties. Lilies are popular flowers for weddings and other special occasions.

Lily | Image: Google

5. Freesia

A sweet, citrusy scent that is often described as being similar to honeysuckle. Freesias are delicate flowers that come in a variety of colors.

Freesia | Image: Google

6. Honeysuckle

Honeysuckle vines are a popular choice for gardens, as they attract hummingbirds and butterflies.

Honeysuckle | Image: Google

7. Lavender

A calming and relaxing scent that is often used in aromatherapy. Lavender flowers can be dried and used in sachets or potpourri.

Lavender | Image: Google

8. Hyacinth

Hyacinths are popular spring-blooming flowers that come in a variety of colors.

Hyacinth | Image: Google

9. Lilac

Lilac bushes are a popular choice for gardens, as they produce beautiful blooms in a variety of colors.

Lilac | Image: Google

10. Orange blossom

Orange blossoms are the flowers of the orange tree, and they bloom in the spring.

Orange blossom | Image: Google