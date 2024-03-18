Top 10 flowers with amazing scent

Pratidin Bureau
Jasmine flowers are known to bloom at night, and their fragrance is most potent in the evening hours.
Gardenias are known for being somewhat finicky to grow, but their beautiful blooms and intoxicating fragrance are worth the effort.
A classic and timeless scent that comes in a wide variety of varieties, each with its own unique fragrance. Roses can be sweet, floral, spicy, or even fruity.
A sweet and heady scent that can be overpowering in some varieties. Lilies are popular flowers for weddings and other special occasions.
A sweet, citrusy scent that is often described as being similar to honeysuckle. Freesias are delicate flowers that come in a variety of colors.
Honeysuckle vines are a popular choice for gardens, as they attract hummingbirds and butterflies.
A calming and relaxing scent that is often used in aromatherapy. Lavender flowers can be dried and used in sachets or potpourri.
Hyacinths are popular spring-blooming flowers that come in a variety of colors.
Lilac bushes are a popular choice for gardens, as they produce beautiful blooms in a variety of colors.
Orange blossoms are the flowers of the orange tree, and they bloom in the spring.