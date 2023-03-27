Top 10 Goal Scorers In The Premier League This Season

Pratidin Time
Erling Haaland has proved his mettle in the Premier League since moving to Machester City. He leads the goal-scoring charts with 28 goals this term.
Tottenham forward Harry Kane, who has won the Premier League golden boot three times, is second on the list this season with 21 goals.
Brentford's talisman Ivan Toney has been scoring goals for fun this season. He is third on the list with 16 goals in the Premier League.
Marcus Rashford under new boss Erik ten Hag has rediscovered himself. He stands fourth on the Premier League's goal-scoring charts with 14 goals.
Arsenal lead the Premier League and Gabriel Martinelli is the first of two Arsenal players on the list with 13 goals to his name.
Bukayo Saka has been a star performer for Arsenal and has scored 12 goals in the Premier League so far, one fewer than teammate Martinelli.
Miguel Almiron has found his best goal-scoring form this season in the Premier League and is tied on the seventh spot with 11 goals.
Aleksandar Mitrovic has been a mainstay in the Fulham team for some years now and his output of 11 goals this term puts him level on the seventh spot in the Premier League scoring charts.
Rodrigo has been one of the positives for Leeds United. Having banged in 11 goals in the league, he can be the difference come the business end of the season.
Mohamed Salah, who otherwise finds himself on the upper ends of such charts, is joint seventh with only 11 goals this season.