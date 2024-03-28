Top 10 Highest Rated Movies Based On Novels

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Based on the novella "Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption" by Stephen King.

The Godfather (1972)

Based on the novel of the same name by Mario Puzo.

Schindler's List (1993)

Based on the novel "Schindler's Ark" by Thomas Keneally.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Based on the novel "The Return of the King" by J.R.R. Tolkien.

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

Based on the novel of the same name by Harper Lee.

The Godfather Part II (1974)

Based on the novel "The Godfather" by Mario Puzo.

The Silence of the Lambs" (1991)

Based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Harris.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Based on the novel "The Fellowship of the Ring" by J.R.R. Tolkien.

The Green Mile" (1999)

Based on the serial novel of the same name by Stephen King.

Forrest Gump (1994)

Based on the novel of the same name by Winston Groom.

