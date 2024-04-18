Top 10 indoor plants that produce the most oxygen

Pratidin Bureau
Also known as mother-in-law's tongue, It's known for its air-purifying properties and may help remove toxins like formaldehyde and benzene from your home.
This fast-growing vine is known for its lush green and golden foliage. Golden pothos is a great air purifier and may help remove formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene from indoor air.
Spider plants are effective at removing common household toxins like formaldehyde and carbon monoxide from the air. It's a great choice for hanging baskets or shelves.
It prefers indirect sunlight and moist soil. Peace lilies are known for their air-purifying properties and may help remove benzene, ammonia, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene from your home.
It prefers bright, indirect sunlight and moist soil. Areca palms may help remove formaldehyde, toluene, ammonia, and xylene from indoor air.
It's a great choice for beginners or those who forget to water their plants regularly. ZZ plants may help remove common toxins like formaldehyde, xylene, and benzene from your home environment.
Also known as pothos, this fast-growing vine is known for its air-purifying properties & its ability to thrive in low light conditions. Devil's Ivy may help remove formaldehyde, benzene, and trichloroethylene from indoor air.
This lush fern is known for its feathery green fronds. It prefers bright, indirect sunlight and high humidity. Boston ferns are effective at removing formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene from indoor air.
It prefers bright, indirect sunlight and well-draining soil. Rubber plants may help remove formaldehyde, benzene, and trichloroethylene from your home environment.
This fast-growing vine is known for its air-purifying properties and its ability to climb walls and trellises. English ivy may help remove formaldehyde, benzene, and trichloroethylene from indoor air.