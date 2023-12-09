Top 10 Inspiring TED Talks for Youngsters

Pratidin Bureau
This powerful talk explores the dangers of only knowing one story about a person or group of people. Adichie shares her personal experiences and encourages us to seek out and understand different perspectives.
This inspiring talk explores the importance of grit, or passion and perseverance, in achieving success. Duckworth shares her research and argues that talent is not as important as hard work and dedication.
This insightful talk explores what truly motivates us. Pink argues that the old carrot-and-stick approach to motivation is no longer effective and suggests three new elements that can motivate people: autonomy, mastery, and purpose.
This provocative talk argues that our current education system stifles creativity. Robinson calls for a revolution in education that values creativity and innovation.
This moving talk explores what students need most from their teachers. Gilbert argues that students need teachers who are passionate, supportive, and believe in them.
This uplifting talk explores the importance of failure and imagination. Rowling shares her own experiences with failure and encourages us to embrace it as a learning opportunity.
This entertaining talk explores the psychology of procrastination. Urban shares his own struggles with procrastination and offers practical tips for overcoming it.
This fascinating talk explores the power of body language. Cuddy shares her research on how our body language can affect our confidence and performance.
This thought-provoking talk argues that standardized tests don't measure everything that is important. Adeli shares her own experiences and encourages us to focus on developing a growth mindset.
This practical talk explores the challenges and opportunities of young adulthood. Jay argues that our twenties are a crucial time to invest in our future and develop our identity.