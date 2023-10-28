Top 10 International Trips Under Rs. 50,000 From India

Pratidin Bureau
Nepal is a neighbor to India and offers beautiful landscapes, trekking opportunities, and a rich cultural experience.
Enjoy the stunning natural scenery and visit ancient monasteries in the Land of the Thunder Dragon.
Visit the ancient ruins of Anuradhapura, or relax on the beautiful beaches of Bentota.
Explore the ancient temples of Angkor Wat, or visit the capital city of Phnom Penh.
Visit the bustling city of Bangkok, explore the temples of Chiang Mai, or relax on the beaches of Phuket.
Visit the bustling city of Ho Chi Minh City, explore the charming town of Hoi An, or cruise through the stunning Ha Long Bay.
Visit the ancient temples of Yogyakarta, or relax on the beautiful beaches of Bali.
Visit the vibrant city of Kuala Lumpur, explore the colonial town of Penang, or relax on the beaches of Langkawi.
Visit the futuristic Gardens by the Bay, explore the Singapore Zoo, or shop at the Orchard Road.
Visit the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, or shop at the Dubai Mall, the largest shopping mall in the world.