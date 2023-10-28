Top 10 International Trips Under Rs. 50,000 From India

Pratidin Bureau

Nepal

Nepal is a neighbor to India and offers beautiful landscapes, trekking opportunities, and a rich cultural experience.

Nepal | Image: Google

Bhutan

Enjoy the stunning natural scenery and visit ancient monasteries in the Land of the Thunder Dragon.

Bhutan | Image: Google

Sri Lanka

Visit the ancient ruins of Anuradhapura, or relax on the beautiful beaches of Bentota.

Sri Lanka | Image: Google

Cambodia

Explore the ancient temples of Angkor Wat, or visit the capital city of Phnom Penh.

Cambodia | Image: Google

Thailand

Visit the bustling city of Bangkok, explore the temples of Chiang Mai, or relax on the beaches of Phuket.

Thailand | Image: Google

Vietnam

Visit the bustling city of Ho Chi Minh City, explore the charming town of Hoi An, or cruise through the stunning Ha Long Bay.

Vietnam | Image: Google

Indonesia

Visit the ancient temples of Yogyakarta, or relax on the beautiful beaches of Bali.

Indonesia | Image: Google

Malaysia

Visit the vibrant city of Kuala Lumpur, explore the colonial town of Penang, or relax on the beaches of Langkawi.

Malaysia | Image: Google

Singapore

Visit the futuristic Gardens by the Bay, explore the Singapore Zoo, or shop at the Orchard Road.

Singapore | Image: Google

Dubai

Visit the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, or shop at the Dubai Mall, the largest shopping mall in the world.

Dubai | Image: Google