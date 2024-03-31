Top 10 Korean Drama movies

Pratidin Bureau

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring (2003)

A meditation on life, death, and nature, filmed over four years with the same actors returning each season.

Parasite (2019)

A dark comedy thriller that took the world by storm, becoming the first Korean film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

The Handmaiden (2016)

A psychological thriller with twists and turns, set in 1930s Korea during the Japanese occupation.

Past Lives (2023)

A beautiful and moving story about soulmates who meet across cultures and over time.

Mother (2009)

A heart-wrenching story about a mother who will stop at nothing to protect her disabled son.

Burning (2018)

A slow-burn mystery that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

A Taxi Driver (2017)

Based on a true story about a taxi driver who helps a German journalist escape from Gwangju during the Gwangju Uprising.

The King and the Clown (2005)

A historical drama about two male tightrope walkers who fall in love during the Joseon Dynasty.

Ode to My Father (2014)

A sprawling historical drama that follows the life of a man through the tumultuous events of 20th century Korea.

Sunny (2011)

A coming-of-age story about a group of high school girls in the 1980s.

