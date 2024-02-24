Top 10 Longest Living Animals in the World

Pratidin Bureau
These deep-sea invertebrates can live for thousands of years, with some specimens estimated to be over 4,000 years old.
Found in the frigid depths of the ocean, glass sponges can live for up to 10,000 years.
This deep-sea clam can live for over 500 years, making it one of the longest-lived invertebrates. They grow very slowly and reach sexual maturity at around 150 years old.
This massive Arctic whale can live for 200 years or more. They are slow-growing and reach sexual maturity at around 25 years old.
These spiny creatures can live for over 200 years. They are slow-growing and graze on algae and other small organisms.
A domesticated variety of the common carp, koi fish can live for over 50 years with proper care.
These gentle giants can live for over 100 years, with some individuals reaching well over 200 years old.
This large, deep-sea shark is estimated to live for 200 to 500 years. They are slow-growing and reach sexual maturity at around 150 years old.
These tiny freshwater polyps are considered biologically immortal. They can reproduce asexually by budding, essentially creating clones of themselves.
This small jellyfish is also considered biologically immortal. It has the unique ability to revert back to its polyp stage after reaching sexual maturity.