Top 10 Longest Living Animals in the World

Pratidin Bureau

1. Black Coral

These deep-sea invertebrates can live for thousands of years, with some specimens estimated to be over 4,000 years old.

Black Coral | Image: Google

2. Glass Sponge

Found in the frigid depths of the ocean, glass sponges can live for up to 10,000 years.

Glass Sponge | Image: Google

3. Ocean Quahog

This deep-sea clam can live for over 500 years, making it one of the longest-lived invertebrates. They grow very slowly and reach sexual maturity at around 150 years old.

Ocean Quahog | Image: Google

4. Bowhead Whale

This massive Arctic whale can live for 200 years or more. They are slow-growing and reach sexual maturity at around 25 years old.

Bowhead Whale | Image: Google

5. Red Sea Urchin

These spiny creatures can live for over 200 years. They are slow-growing and graze on algae and other small organisms.

Red Sea Urchin | Image: Google

6. Koi Fish

A domesticated variety of the common carp, koi fish can live for over 50 years with proper care.

Koi Fish | Image: Google

7. Giant Tortoise

These gentle giants can live for over 100 years, with some individuals reaching well over 200 years old.

Giant Tortoise | Image: Google

8. Greenland Shark

This large, deep-sea shark is estimated to live for 200 to 500 years. They are slow-growing and reach sexual maturity at around 150 years old.

Greenland Shark | Image: Google

9. Hydra

These tiny freshwater polyps are considered biologically immortal. They can reproduce asexually by budding, essentially creating clones of themselves.

Hydra | Image: Google

10. Turritopsis dohrnii

This small jellyfish is also considered biologically immortal. It has the unique ability to revert back to its polyp stage after reaching sexual maturity.

Turritopsis dohrnii | Image: Google