Top 10 Longest Living Trees

Pratidin Bureau
This Norway spruce is the undisputed champion, clocking in at a staggering 9,550 years old. Its secret to longevity? The above-ground part of the tree has died and regrown many times over the millennia, with the root system being the truly ancient part.
This Great Basin bristlecone pine is the oldest known single-stemmed tree in the world, at an age of over 4,800 years old. These pines grow in harsh conditions at high altitudes, which contributes to their slow growth and longevity.
This Patagonian cypress is estimated to be between 3,653 and 5,484 years old. It's located in a remote area of the Andes mountains, which has helped to protect it from human impact.
This yew tree is estimated to be between 4,000 and 5,000 years old. It's located in a churchyard in Wales, and has been a local landmark for centuries.
This cypress tree is estimated to be at least 4,000 years old. It's considered a sacred tree in Zoroastrianism, and is a popular tourist destination.
These olive trees are estimated to be around 6,000 years old. They are located on the island of Crete, and are still producing olives today.
This jacaranda tree is estimated to be around 3,000 years old. It's the largest known individual of its species, and is a popular tourist destination in Brazil.
This Patagonian cypress is estimated to be around 3,600 years old. It's one of the longest-living tree species in the world, and is found in the Andes mountains of Chile and Argentina.
This bald cypress is estimated to be around 3,500 years old. It's located in Big Cypress National Preserve in Florida, and is one of the largest cypress trees in the world.
This olive tree is estimated to be over 3,000 years old. It's located on the island of Crete, and is one of the oldest olive trees in the world. It is still producing olives today.