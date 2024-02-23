Top 10 most acclaimed paintings of India

Pratidin Bureau
This 1899 oil painting depicts a scene from the Sanskrit play "Abhigyana Shakuntalam," showcasing Varma's mastery of realism and his portrayal of Indian mythological characters.
This 1905 oil painting personifies India as a mother goddess, representing the nation's unity and motherhood. It became a powerful symbol during the Indian independence movement.
Painted in 1934, this oil painting portrays a gaunt and dignified woman, symbolizing the struggles and resilience of India's masses. Sher-Gil's bold style and social commentary set her apart.
This 1950 abstract expressionist painting is a powerful response to the Partition of India, depicting a falling figure amidst swirling colors and textures.
This 1930 linocut print depicts Mahatma Gandhi in a simple and dignified manner, capturing his essence as the leader of the Indian independence movement.
This 1910 ink wash painting showcases Rabindranath Tagore's unique style, characterized by flowing lines and expressive figures. The painting celebrates the joy and freedom of dance.
This 1950s series of abstract paintings depicts horses in various forms, using bold colors and dynamic brushstrokes. Husain's exploration of movement and form made him a leading figure in modern Indian art.
This 1934 tempera painting portrays three simple village women offering prayers, showcasing Roy's signature folk art style and his focus on rural life.
This 1981 acrylic painting is an abstract representation of the Saurashtra region in India, using vibrant colors and geometric shapes. Raza's exploration of color and form made him a pioneer of abstract art in India.
This 1970 oil painting depicts a quiet village scene with figures and animals, characterized by Pyne's muted tones and dreamlike atmosphere. He is known for his evocative landscapes and portrayal of everyday life.