Top 10 Most beautiful birds

Pratidin Bureau

1. Wilson's Bird-of-Paradise

Found in New Guinea, this male boasts iridescent emerald green feathers, vibrant blue adornments, and an elaborate black head plume.

Wilson's Bird-of-Paradise | Image: Google

2. Peacock

This iconic bird needs no introduction, renowned for its breathtaking tail display of shimmering emerald and sapphire feathers, each adorned with an "eye" pattern.

Peacock | Image: Google

3. Resplendent Quetzal

This Central American gem features emerald green body plumage, a fiery red breast, and two long, emerald tail feathers that cascade like a waterfall.

Resplendent Quetzal | Image: Google

4. Mandarin Duck

This Asian duck showcases dazzling colors – a vibrant orange chest, chestnut flanks, and iridescent green "sails" on its wings.

Mandarin Duck | Image: Google

5. Scarlet Tanager

This North American songbird is a blaze of color with its crimson body, jet-black wings, and white wing bars.

Scarlet Tanager | Image: Google

6. Gouldian Finch

This Australian finch is a kaleidoscope of color, featuring vibrant blue, yellow, green, and black markings.

Gouldian Finch | Image: Google

7. Hyacinth Macaw

The largest flying parrot species, this majestic bird stuns with its cobalt blue plumage and bright yellow beak and eye rings.

Hyacinth Macaw | Image: Google

8. Blue Jay

This common North American bird is adorned with a vibrant blue crest, white underparts, and a black necklace, making it a standout in any backyard.

Blue Jay | Image: Google

9. Golden Pheasant

This Asian pheasant boasts a fiery orange and gold plumage, a long, golden tail, and a stunning crest, making it a true spectacle.

Golden Pheasant | Image: Google

10. Ruby-Throated Hummingbird

This tiny jewel of North America shimmers with iridescent ruby red throat feathers, contrasting beautifully with its emerald green back.

Ruby-Throated Hummingbird | Image: Google