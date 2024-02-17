Top 10 Most beautiful birds

Pratidin Bureau
Found in New Guinea, this male boasts iridescent emerald green feathers, vibrant blue adornments, and an elaborate black head plume.
This iconic bird needs no introduction, renowned for its breathtaking tail display of shimmering emerald and sapphire feathers, each adorned with an "eye" pattern.
This Central American gem features emerald green body plumage, a fiery red breast, and two long, emerald tail feathers that cascade like a waterfall.
This Asian duck showcases dazzling colors – a vibrant orange chest, chestnut flanks, and iridescent green "sails" on its wings.
This North American songbird is a blaze of color with its crimson body, jet-black wings, and white wing bars.
This Australian finch is a kaleidoscope of color, featuring vibrant blue, yellow, green, and black markings.
The largest flying parrot species, this majestic bird stuns with its cobalt blue plumage and bright yellow beak and eye rings.
This common North American bird is adorned with a vibrant blue crest, white underparts, and a black necklace, making it a standout in any backyard.
This Asian pheasant boasts a fiery orange and gold plumage, a long, golden tail, and a stunning crest, making it a true spectacle.
This tiny jewel of North America shimmers with iridescent ruby red throat feathers, contrasting beautifully with its emerald green back.