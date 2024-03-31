Top 10 most beautiful flowers in the world

Pratidin Bureau
The rose is a classic symbol of love and beauty. It comes in a wide variety of colors, each with its own meaning.
Orchids are known for their delicate and exotic blooms. They come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, and colors.
Tulips are popular spring flowers known for their cup-shaped blooms. They come in a rainbow of colors.
Lilies are elegant flowers with a sweet fragrance. They come in a variety of colors, including white, pink, yellow, and orange.
The lotus flower is a symbol of purity and rebirth in many cultures. It grows in muddy water, but its blooms are clean and beautiful.
Dahlias are large, showy flowers that come in a variety of shapes and colors. They are a popular choice for cut flowers.
The bird of paradise flower is a unique and exotic flower that resembles a bird in flight.
Cherry blossoms are delicate pink flowers that symbolize spring in Japan. They are known for their fleeting beauty.
Sunflowers are large, cheerful flowers that brighten up any garden. They symbolize happiness and admiration.
Hydrangeas are large, bushy flowers that come in a variety of colors, including blue, pink, purple, and white. They are a popular choice for home gardens.