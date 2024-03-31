Top 10 most beautiful flowers in the world

Pratidin Bureau

Rose

The rose is a classic symbol of love and beauty. It comes in a wide variety of colors, each with its own meaning.

Most Beautiful Flowers | Image: Google

Orchid

Orchids are known for their delicate and exotic blooms. They come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, and colors.

Most Beautiful Flowers | Image: Google

Tulip

Tulips are popular spring flowers known for their cup-shaped blooms. They come in a rainbow of colors.

Most Beautiful Flowers | Image: Google

Lily

Lilies are elegant flowers with a sweet fragrance. They come in a variety of colors, including white, pink, yellow, and orange.

Most Beautiful Flowers | Image: Google

Lotus

The lotus flower is a symbol of purity and rebirth in many cultures. It grows in muddy water, but its blooms are clean and beautiful.

Most Beautiful Flowers | Image: Google

Dahlia

Dahlias are large, showy flowers that come in a variety of shapes and colors. They are a popular choice for cut flowers.

Most Beautiful Flowers | Image: Google

Bird of Paradise

The bird of paradise flower is a unique and exotic flower that resembles a bird in flight.

Most Beautiful Flowers | Image: Google

Cherry Blossom

Cherry blossoms are delicate pink flowers that symbolize spring in Japan. They are known for their fleeting beauty.

Most Beautiful Flowers | Image: Google

Sunflower

Sunflowers are large, cheerful flowers that brighten up any garden. They symbolize happiness and admiration.

Most Beautiful Flowers | Image: Google

Hydrangea

Hydrangeas are large, bushy flowers that come in a variety of colors, including blue, pink, purple, and white. They are a popular choice for home gardens.

Most Beautiful Flowers | Image: Google