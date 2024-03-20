Top 10 most beautiful monuments in india

Pratidin Bureau

1. Taj Mahal, Agra

This iconic white marble mausoleum is considered one of the most beautiful buildings in the world. It's a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is widely recognized as one of the most beautiful buildings in the world.

Taj Mahal | Image: Google

2. Agra Fort, Agra

This massive fort was the main residence of the Mughal emperors for over a century. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is known for its intricate carvings and beautiful architecture.

Agra Fort | Image: Google

3. Fatehpur Sikri, Agra

This deserted city was the capital of the Mughal Empire for a brief period in the 16th century. It is known for its beautiful buildings, including the Buland Darwaza, the Jama Masjid, and the Tomb of Salim Chishti.

Fatehpur Sikri | Image: Google

4. Qutub Minar, Delhi

This tall tower is the tallest brick minaret in the world. It was built by Qutub-ud-din Aibak, the founder of the Delhi Sultanate.

Qutub Minar | Image: Google

5. Red Fort, Delhi

This massive fort was the seat of Mughal power for nearly 200 years. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is known for its red sandstone walls and its many beautiful buildings.

Red Fort | Image: Google

6. Humayun's Tomb, Delhi

This tomb is the tomb of Mughal emperor Humayun. It is considered to be a precursor to the Taj Mahal and is known for its beautiful Mughal architecture.

Humayun's Tomb | Image: Google

7. Khajuraho Temples, Madhya Pradesh

This group of Hindu temples is known for its erotic sculptures. The temples are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and are a must-see for any visitor to India.

Khajuraho Temples | Image: Google

8. Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Maharashtra

These caves are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and are home to some of the most beautiful Buddhist and Hindu sculptures and paintings in India.

Ajanta and Ellora Caves | Image: Google

9. Konark Sun Temple, Odisha

This temple is dedicated to the sun god Surya. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is known for its intricate carvings and its unique chariot-shaped design.

Konark Sun Temple | Image: Google

10. Hampi, Karnataka

This ruined city was once the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is known for its beautiful temples, palaces, and other structures.

Hampi | Image: Google