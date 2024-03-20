Top 10 most beautiful monuments in india

Pratidin Bureau
This iconic white marble mausoleum is considered one of the most beautiful buildings in the world. It's a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is widely recognized as one of the most beautiful buildings in the world.
This massive fort was the main residence of the Mughal emperors for over a century. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is known for its intricate carvings and beautiful architecture.
This deserted city was the capital of the Mughal Empire for a brief period in the 16th century. It is known for its beautiful buildings, including the Buland Darwaza, the Jama Masjid, and the Tomb of Salim Chishti.
This tall tower is the tallest brick minaret in the world. It was built by Qutub-ud-din Aibak, the founder of the Delhi Sultanate.
This massive fort was the seat of Mughal power for nearly 200 years. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is known for its red sandstone walls and its many beautiful buildings.
This tomb is the tomb of Mughal emperor Humayun. It is considered to be a precursor to the Taj Mahal and is known for its beautiful Mughal architecture.
This group of Hindu temples is known for its erotic sculptures. The temples are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and are a must-see for any visitor to India.
These caves are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and are home to some of the most beautiful Buddhist and Hindu sculptures and paintings in India.
This temple is dedicated to the sun god Surya. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is known for its intricate carvings and its unique chariot-shaped design.
This ruined city was once the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is known for its beautiful temples, palaces, and other structures.