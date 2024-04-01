Top 10 Most Beautiul birds

Pratidin Bureau

Resplendent Quetzal

This bird is found in Central America and is known for its long, iridescent green tail feathers. The quetzal was sacred to the Mayans and Aztecs.

Most Beautiul birds | Image: Google

Greater Bird-of-Paradise

These birds are found in New Guinea and are known for their elaborate courtship displays. The males have long, colorful feathers that they use to attract mates.

Most Beautiul birds | Image: Google

Scarlet Macaw

This large parrot is found in Central and South America. It is known for its bright red and yellow feathers. Scarlet macaws are intelligent birds that can be trained to speak.

Most Beautiul birds | Image: Google

Golden Pheasant

This pheasant is found in China. The males have long, golden tail feathers that they use to attract mates. Golden pheasants are popular game birds.

Most Beautiul birds | Image: Google

Mandarin Duck

This duck is found in East Asia. It is known for its colorful plumage, which includes orange, green, white, and brown feathers. Mandarin ducks are popular ornamental birds.

Most Beautiul birds | Image: Google

Victoria Crowned Pigeon

This large pigeon is found in New Guinea. It is known for its blue body and a large, lacy crest on its head. Victoria crowned pigeons are the largest pigeons in the world.

Most Beautiul birds | Image: Google

Blue Jay

This jay is found in North America. It is known for its bright blue feathers, white chest, and black crest. Blue jays are intelligent birds that are known for their loud calls.

Most Beautiul birds | Image: Google

Kingfisher

There are many different species of kingfishers, but they are all known for their vibrant feathers and their impressive hunting skills. Kingfishers are found all over the world.

Most Beautiul birds | Image: Google

Flamingo

These tall, wading birds are found in many parts of the world. They are known for their pink or red feathers, which come from the carotenoids in their diet. Flamingos are social birds that live in large colonies.


Most Beautiul birds | Image: Google

Snowy Owl

This large owl is found in the Arctic tundra. It is known for its white plumage and its yellow eyes. Snowy owls are solitary birds that are well-adapted to their cold environment.

Most Beautiul birds | Image: Google