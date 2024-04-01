Top 10 Most Beautiul birds

Pratidin Bureau
This bird is found in Central America and is known for its long, iridescent green tail feathers. The quetzal was sacred to the Mayans and Aztecs.
These birds are found in New Guinea and are known for their elaborate courtship displays. The males have long, colorful feathers that they use to attract mates.
This large parrot is found in Central and South America. It is known for its bright red and yellow feathers. Scarlet macaws are intelligent birds that can be trained to speak.
This pheasant is found in China. The males have long, golden tail feathers that they use to attract mates. Golden pheasants are popular game birds.
This duck is found in East Asia. It is known for its colorful plumage, which includes orange, green, white, and brown feathers. Mandarin ducks are popular ornamental birds.
This large pigeon is found in New Guinea. It is known for its blue body and a large, lacy crest on its head. Victoria crowned pigeons are the largest pigeons in the world.
This jay is found in North America. It is known for its bright blue feathers, white chest, and black crest. Blue jays are intelligent birds that are known for their loud calls.
There are many different species of kingfishers, but they are all known for their vibrant feathers and their impressive hunting skills. Kingfishers are found all over the world.
This large owl is found in the Arctic tundra. It is known for its white plumage and its yellow eyes. Snowy owls are solitary birds that are well-adapted to their cold environment.