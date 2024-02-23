Top 10 most beautuful Gradens of India

Pratidin Bureau
Nestled on the banks of Dal Lake, Shalimar Bagh is a Mughal garden known for its cascading fountains, lush greenery, and serene atmosphere.
This architectural marvel boasts illuminated fountains, musical sculptures, and vibrant flower beds, making it a visual and auditory treat.
Another Mughal masterpiece, Nishat Bagh features terraced gardens, tranquil walkways, and breathtaking views of the Himalayas.
Sprawling across 64 acres, these gardens offer a haven of peace amidst the bustling city. Highlights include manicured lawns, ornamental lakes, and a variety of sculptures.
Surrounding the majestic Agra Fort, these gardens feature a blend of Mughal and Persian styles, with fountains, water channels, and fruit trees creating a serene ambiance.
This contemporary garden stimulates all five senses with its themed sections featuring aromatic plants, water features, sculptures, and interactive installations.
This serene garden complex surrounding the Nizamuddin Dargah shrine offers a tranquil escape from the city's chaos.
Located at the foothills of the Himalayas, these terraced gardens offer panoramic views and a variety of flora and fauna.
Perched amidst the Nilgiri Hills, this botanical garden boasts a diverse collection of plants from around the world.
Not technically a garden, this scenic mountain railway route offers stunning views of the Himalayas, lush tea plantations, and charming colonial-era architecture.