Top 10 most beautuful Gradens of India

Pratidin Bureau

1. Shalimar Bagh, Srinagar

Nestled on the banks of Dal Lake, Shalimar Bagh is a Mughal garden known for its cascading fountains, lush greenery, and serene atmosphere.

Shalimar Bagh, Srinagar | Image: Google

2. Brindavan Gardens, Mysore

This architectural marvel boasts illuminated fountains, musical sculptures, and vibrant flower beds, making it a visual and auditory treat.

Brindavan Gardens, Mysore | Image: Google

3. Nishat Bagh, Srinagar

Another Mughal masterpiece, Nishat Bagh features terraced gardens, tranquil walkways, and breathtaking views of the Himalayas.

Nishat Bagh, Srinagar | Image: Google

4. Victoria Memorial Gardens, Kolkata

Sprawling across 64 acres, these gardens offer a haven of peace amidst the bustling city. Highlights include manicured lawns, ornamental lakes, and a variety of sculptures.

Victoria Memorial Gardens, Kolkata | Image: Google

5. Agra Fort Gardens, Agra

Surrounding the majestic Agra Fort, these gardens feature a blend of Mughal and Persian styles, with fountains, water channels, and fruit trees creating a serene ambiance.

Agra Fort Gardens, Agra | Image: Google

6. Garden of Five Senses, Delhi

This contemporary garden stimulates all five senses with its themed sections featuring aromatic plants, water features, sculptures, and interactive installations.

Garden of Five Senses, Delhi | Image: Google

7. Nizamuddin Dargah Gardens, Delhi

This serene garden complex surrounding the Nizamuddin Dargah shrine offers a tranquil escape from the city's chaos.

Nizamuddin Dargah Gardens, Delhi | Image: Google

8. Pinjore Gardens, Chandigarh

Located at the foothills of the Himalayas, these terraced gardens offer panoramic views and a variety of flora and fauna.

Pinjore Gardens, Chandigarh | Image: Google

9. Government Botanical Garden, Ooty

Perched amidst the Nilgiri Hills, this botanical garden boasts a diverse collection of plants from around the world.

Government Botanical Garden, Ooty | Image: Google

10. Hill Cart Road, Darjeeling

Not technically a garden, this scenic mountain railway route offers stunning views of the Himalayas, lush tea plantations, and charming colonial-era architecture.

Hill Cart Road, Darjeeling | Image: Google