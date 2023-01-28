Top 10 Most Famous Landmarks In The World

Pratidin Bureau
Built over 2,000 years ago, it stretches over 13,000 miles and is the longest wall in the world.
These ancient Egyptian structures were built around 2550 BC and are some of the oldest and most intact structures from ancient civilizations.
This prehistoric monument located in Wiltshire, England is believed to have been built between 3000 and 2000 BC.
This ancient Roman amphitheater in Rome was built in 80 AD and could seat up to 50,000 spectators.
This mausoleum located in Agra, India was built in the 17th century by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a tribute to his wife.
This iconic tower located in Paris, France was built in 1889 for the 1889 World's Fair.
This statue located in New York City, USA was a gift from France in 1886 and stands 151 feet tall.
This statue of Jesus Christ located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil was completed in 1931 and stands 98 feet tall.
This clock tower located in London, England is the largest four-faced chiming clock in the world.
This iconic performing arts venue located in Sydney, Australia was designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon and opened in 1973.