Top 10 Most Loved Korean Drama Movies

Pratidin Bureau

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring (2003)

This contemplative film explores themes of life, death, nature, and spirituality.

Parasite (2019)

This dark comedy thriller took the world by storm in 2019, winning numerous awards including the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The Handmaiden (2016)

This psychological thriller is set in 1930s Korea during the Japanese occupation.

Past Lives (2023)

This romantic drama tells the story of two friends who grow up in South Korea but are separated when one emigrates to the United States.

Mother (2009)

This crime drama follows a mother who goes to extreme lengths to protect her mentally challenged son when he is accused of murder.

Burning (2018)

This mystery thriller follows a young man who becomes obsessed with a mysterious woman who disappears without a trace.

Silenced (2011)

This historical drama is based on the true story of sexual abuse at a school for deaf girls in South Korea during the Japanese occupation.

The King and the Clown (2005)

This historical drama is a fictionalized account of two male tightrope walkers who become involved in a love triangle with the king.

A Taxi Driver (2017)

This historical drama is based on the true story of a taxi driver who helps a German journalist escape from South Korea during the Gwangju Uprising in 1980.

Sunny (2011)

This coming-of-age comedy-drama follows a group of high school girls who reunite in their 30s.

