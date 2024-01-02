Top 10 Most Polluted Cities in the World

Pratidin Bureau

1. Lahore, Pakistan

Lahore suffers from a combination of industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, and burning of agricultural waste, leading to dangerously high levels of PM2.5 particulate matter.

Lahore | Image: Google

2. Hotan, China

Located in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Hotan faces severe dust storms and sandstorms that contribute to its high PM2.5 levels.

Hotan | Image: Google

3. Delhi, India

Delhi's dense population, heavy reliance on vehicles, and burning of crops result in chronic air pollution, making it a regular contender for the title of most polluted city globally.

Delhi | Image: Google

4. Dhaka, Bangladesh

Dhaka's traffic congestion, brick kilns, and industrial emissions make it a city shrouded in smog, with PM2.5 levels often exceeding safe limits.

Dhaka | Image: Google

5. Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

The capital of Mongolia experiences extreme temperature variations, leading to the burning of coal for heating during harsh winters, significantly impacting air quality.

Ulaanbaatar | Image: Google

6. Karachi, Pakistan

Similar to Lahore, Karachi grapples with industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, and agricultural waste burning, making it a city with consistently high PM2.5 levels.

Karachi | Image: Google

7. Cairo, Egypt

Cairo's dense traffic, industrial activity, and sandstorms from nearby deserts contribute to its air pollution woes, posing health risks to residents.

Cairo | Image: Google

8. Kolkata, India

Another Indian city on the list, Kolkata's reliance on coal for power generation and heavy traffic volume contribute to its high PM2.5 levels, making it a challenging place to breathe.

Kolkata | Image: Google

9. Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia's capital Jakarta struggles with vehicle emissions, industrial activity, and open burning, leading to a thick haze of air pollution that often blankets the city.

Jakarta | Image: Google

10. Beirut, Lebanon

Beirut's air quality suffers from a combination of factors, including traffic congestion, industrial emissions, and the ongoing waste management crisis, impacting the health of its residents.

Beirut | Image: Google