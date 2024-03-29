Top 10 most popular Anime movies

Pratidin Bureau

Weathering with You (2019)

This Makoto Shinkai film is another beautiful and emotional story, this time about a young boy who runs away to Tokyo and meets a girl who can control the weather.

Spirited Away (2001)

This Studio Ghibli masterpiece is a coming-of-age story about a young girl named Chihiro who enters the spirit world and must work in a bathhouse to save her parents.

Your Name. (2016)

This Makoto Shinkai film tells the story of two teenagers, Mitsuha and Taki, who find themselves inexplicably connected and swapping bodies.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train (2020)

This sequel to the popular anime series took the world by storm, becoming the highest-grossing anime film of all time.

Princess Mononoke (1997)

Another Studio Ghibli classic, Princess Mononoke is a fantasy epic that tells the story of a war between humans and nature.

Howl's Moving Castle (2004)

This Studio Ghibli film is a whimsical and fantastical story about a young woman named Sophie who is cursed to be an old woman.

Ponyo (2008)

This Studio Ghibli film is a heartwarming story about a goldfish princess who longs to become human. It's a visually stunning and imaginative film that's perfect for all ages.

Akira (1988)

This cyberpunk classic is a complex and violent film that explores themes of government corruption, psychic powers, and societal collapse.

Pokémon: The First Movie (1998)

This film introduced the world to the phenomenon that is Pokémon.

Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

This Studio Ghibli film is a heartbreaking story about two siblings who are orphaned during World War II.

