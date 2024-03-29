Top 10 most popular Anime Series

Pratidin Bureau
A heart-wrenching tale of a young man, Tanjiro, who becomes a demon slayer after his family is slaughtered and his sister Nezuko turned into a demon.
A sprawling adventure following Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew on their quest for the legendary treasure, One Piece.
The story of Naruto Uzumaki, a mischievous ninja with a sealed demon fox spirit inside him, and his quest to become Hokage, the leader of his village.
In a world where most people have superpowers, or "Quirks," a young boy namedIzuku Midoriya dreams of becoming a hero despite being quirkless.
A dark and intense story about humanity's fight for survival against giant, monstrous humanoids called Titans.
A psychological thriller about a Light Yagami, a high school student who finds a notebook that allows him to kill anyone by writing their name in it.
Often considered one of the greatest anime ever made, this series follows two alchemist brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who attempt to bring their mother back to life using alchemy, a forbidden science.
A magical girl anime that follows Usagi Tsukino, a clumsy crybaby who transforms into the heroine Sailor Moon to fight evil.
A space Western following a ragtag group of bounty hunters on their spaceship, the Bebop.
The sequel to Dragon Ball, this series follows the adventures of Goku, a Saiyan warrior who protects Earth from a variety of villains.