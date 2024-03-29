Top 10 most popular Anime Series

Pratidin Bureau

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019-)

A heart-wrenching tale of a young man, Tanjiro, who becomes a demon slayer after his family is slaughtered and his sister Nezuko turned into a demon.

One Piece (1999-)

A sprawling adventure following Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew on their quest for the legendary treasure, One Piece.

Naruto (2002-2007) & Naruto: Shippuden (2007-2017)

The story of Naruto Uzumaki, a mischievous ninja with a sealed demon fox spirit inside him, and his quest to become Hokage, the leader of his village.

My Hero Academia (2016-)

In a world where most people have superpowers, or "Quirks," a young boy namedIzuku Midoriya dreams of becoming a hero despite being quirkless.

Attack on Titan (2013-)

A dark and intense story about humanity's fight for survival against giant, monstrous humanoids called Titans.

Death Note (2006-2007)

A psychological thriller about a Light Yagami, a high school student who finds a notebook that allows him to kill anyone by writing their name in it.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009-2010)

Often considered one of the greatest anime ever made, this series follows two alchemist brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who attempt to bring their mother back to life using alchemy, a forbidden science.

Sailor Moon (1992-1997)

A magical girl anime that follows Usagi Tsukino, a clumsy crybaby who transforms into the heroine Sailor Moon to fight evil.

Cowboy Bebop (1998-1999)

A space Western following a ragtag group of bounty hunters on their spaceship, the Bebop.

Dragon Ball Z (1989-1996)

The sequel to Dragon Ball, this series follows the adventures of Goku, a Saiyan warrior who protects Earth from a variety of villains.

