Top 10 most popular countries in the world

Pratidin Bureau

1. France

A country known for its romantic atmosphere, beautiful cities like Paris, and world-class cuisine.

France | Image: Google

2. Spain

A country known for its vibrant culture, delicious food, and stunning beaches.

Spain | Image: Google

3. United States

A vast country with a variety of landscapes, historic landmarks, and modern cities.

United States | Image: Google

4. Turkey

A country with a rich history, beautiful beaches, and delicious food.

Turkey | Image: Google

5. Italy

A country known for its art, architecture, and delicious food.

Italy | Image: Google

6. Mexico

A country with a rich culture, beautiful beaches, and ancient ruins.

Mexico | Image: Google

7. Thailand

A country known for its beautiful beaches, delicious food, and friendly people.

Thailand | Image: Google

8. Germany

A country known for its beautiful castles, historic cities, and delicious beer.

Germany | Image: Google

9. United Kingdom

A country with a rich history, beautiful cities, and stunning natural scenery.

United Kingdom | Image: Google

10. Japan

A country known for its unique culture, delicious food, and modern cities.

Japan | Image: Google