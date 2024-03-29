Top 10 most popular movies based on Novels

Pratidin Bureau
Director Peter Jackson's epic fantasy adventure brought J.R.R. Tolkien's world of hobbits, elves, dwarves, and wizards to life on the big screen, becoming a worldwide phenomenon.
Francis Ford Coppola's masterful adaptation of Mario Puzo's novel chronicles the Corleone family under patriarch Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), sparking a new era of gangster films.
Frank Darabont's poignant drama about hope and resilience, based on a Stephen King novella, is widely considered one of the greatest films ever made.
Gregory Peck stars as Atticus Finch, a lawyer defending a black man wrongly accused of assault in this timeless classic based on Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.
This fantasy juggernaut based on J.K. Rowling's novels follows the magical adventures of the boy wizard Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and his friends Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint).
David Fincher's cult classic, based on Chuck Palahniuk's novel, is a dark and satirical exploration of masculinity and consumerism.
This epic historical romance based on Margaret Mitchell's novel tells the story of Scarlett O'Hara (Vivien Leigh) during the American Civil War and Reconstruction.
Jonathan Demme's psychological thriller, based on Thomas Harris' novel, stars Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling, an FBI trainee on the hunt for a serial killer with the help of the incarcerated Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins).
This comedic science fiction adventure based on Douglas Adams' novel follows Arthur Dent (Martin Freeman) as he escapes Earth's destruction with his friend Ford Prefect (Mos Def), who turns out to be an alien researcher for the titular guidebook.
Rob Reiner's cult classic fantasy romance, based on William Goldman's novel, is a hilarious and heartwarming tale of Westley (Cary Elwes) on a quest to rescue his true love Buttercup (Robin Wright) from the evil Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon).