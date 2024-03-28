Top 10 Most Realistic Movies Of All Time

Pratidin Bureau

Schindler's List (1993)

Steven Spielberg's powerful portrayal of the Holocaust is renowned for its authenticity and emotional impact.

Realistic Movies | Image: Google

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this film is lauded for its realistic depiction of World War II, particularly its intense and gritty combat scenes.

The Godfather (1972)

Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece offers a captivating and authentic portrayal of the Mafia underworld.

12 Angry Men (1957)

Sidney Lumet's courtroom drama is praised for its realistic depiction of jury deliberations and human behavior.

City of God (2002)

Fernando Meirelles' Brazilian crime drama offers a raw and authentic portrayal of life in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro.

Dunkirk (2017)

Christopher Nolan's World War II epic is celebrated for its immersive and realistic depiction of the Dunkirk evacuation.

Boyhood (2014)

Richard Linklater's coming-of-age film was shot over twelve years, offering an authentic portrayal of the protagonist's growth and development.

The Social Network (2010)

David Fincher's biographical drama about the founding of Facebook is praised for its realistic depiction of modern entrepreneurship and interpersonal relationships.

Spotlight (2015)

Tom McCarthy's drama about the Boston Globe's investigation into Catholic

United 93 (2006)

Paul Greengrass' docudrama recounts the events aboard United Airlines Flight 93 during the September 11 attacks, offering a gripping and realistic portrayal of the passengers' heroism.

