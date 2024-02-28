Top 10 Most visited monuments in India

Pratidin Bureau
A breathtaking, ivory-white marble mausoleum, built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal. It's one of the Seven Wonders of the World and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
A massive red sandstone fort built by the Mughal emperors. This UNESCO World Heritage Site offers palaces, public halls, and gardens.
The tallest brick minaret in the world, built in the 12th century and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Surrounded by ancient ruins and lush gardens.
A stunning red sandstone fort complex that housed the Mughal emperors, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
This 13th-century temple in Odisha, dedicated to the sun god Surya, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Designed as a gigantic chariot, it's known for its intricate carvings and massive wheels.
A grand monument built in the 16th century, adorned with four minarets and surrounded by lively bazaars.
This elegant white marble monument built by the British is now a museum showcasing India's history.
Known as the "Palace of Winds" for its intricate latticework, this pink sandstone palace stands proudly in the heart of Jaipur.
The holiest shrine in Sikhism, with its stunning gold-plated upper levels and tranquil Amrit Sarovar (pool of water).
Ruins of the former Vijayanagara empire, spread over a vast area with temples, palaces, and bazaars. This UNESCO World Heritage Site offers a glimpse into a powerful medieval kingdom.