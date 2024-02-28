Top 10 Most visited monuments in India

Pratidin Bureau

1. Taj Mahal, Agra

A breathtaking, ivory-white marble mausoleum, built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal. It's one of the Seven Wonders of the World and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Taj Mahal | Image: Google

2. Agra Fort, Agra

A massive red sandstone fort built by the Mughal emperors. This UNESCO World Heritage Site offers palaces, public halls, and gardens.

Agra Fort | Image: Google

3. Qutub Minar, Delhi

The tallest brick minaret in the world, built in the 12th century and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Surrounded by ancient ruins and lush gardens.

Qutub Minar | Image: Google

4. Red Fort, Delhi

A stunning red sandstone fort complex that housed the Mughal emperors, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Red Fort | Image: Google

5. Sun Temple, Konark

This 13th-century temple in Odisha, dedicated to the sun god Surya, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Designed as a gigantic chariot, it's known for its intricate carvings and massive wheels.

Sun Temple | Image: Google

6. Charminar, Hyderabad

A grand monument built in the 16th century, adorned with four minarets and surrounded by lively bazaars.

Charminar | Image: Google

7. Victoria Memorial, Kolkata

This elegant white marble monument built by the British is now a museum showcasing India's history.

Victoria Memorial | Image: Google

8. Hawa Mahal, Jaipur

Known as the "Palace of Winds" for its intricate latticework, this pink sandstone palace stands proudly in the heart of Jaipur.

Hawa Mahal | Image: Google

9. Golden Temple, Amritsar

The holiest shrine in Sikhism, with its stunning gold-plated upper levels and tranquil Amrit Sarovar (pool of water).

Golden Temple | Image: Google

10. Group of Monuments, Hampi

Ruins of the former Vijayanagara empire, spread over a vast area with temples, palaces, and bazaars. This UNESCO World Heritage Site offers a glimpse into a powerful medieval kingdom.

Group of Monuments | Image: Google