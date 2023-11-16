Top 10 most-watched Bollywood movies of all time on Netflix

Pratidin Bureau
It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as a single mother involved in a murder, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.
A 2022 Indian Telugu-language epic period action drama film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, who co-wrote the film with V. Vijayendra Prasad.
The story of Gangubai Kothewali, a young girl who has been sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal, and how she becomes the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura.
A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago.
In order to earn quick money, Karam disguises as a woman going by the alias "Pooja" and becomes a dancer at a bar owned by Sona Bhai.
A 2023 Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film about sex education in India
Krishna Mehra is an operative at Indian spy agency known as R&AW. She is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defense secrets.
A combat officer is tasked with the security of an environmental minister attending a UN summit.
An innocent man Shankar (Chiranjeevi) and his sister Maha (Keerthy Suresh) move to Kolkata in hopes of a better future.
A 2023 Indian Telugu-language supernatural fantasy comedy film directed by Samuthirakani, from a screenplay by Trivikram Srinivas.