Top 10 motivational quotes by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Pratidin Bureau
"You have to dream before your dreams can come true."
"Dreams are not those that come while you are sleeping, but dreams are those which do not let you sleep."
"Excellence is a continuous process and not an accident."
"Success is not accidental. It is the product of deliberate action and persistent effort."
"Without dreams, there is no driving force for any achievement."
"Man needs his difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy success."
"Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow."
"Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough."
"All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents."
"Small aim is a crime. Have great aim."