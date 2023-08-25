Top 10 Must-Watch Anime Movies on Netflix

Pratidin Bureau
A young girl who feels like an outsider finds a magical mask that allows her to transform into a cat. She uses this power to get closer to the boy she likes, but soon learns that there is a price to pay.
Two orphaned siblings who live by the sea befriend a mysterious boy who can communicate with the creatures of the ocean. They soon find themselves caught up in a dangerous adventure.
A young boy is jealous of his new baby sister and wishes she had never been born. He is then visited by his future self, who teaches him the importance of family and love.
A high school boy who can manipulate the weather meets a girl who can bring the rain. They team up to save their city from a devastating drought.
A university student falls in love with a mysterious girl on a night out in Kyoto. They spend the night together, getting into all sorts of crazy adventures.
Drifting Home (2022)
Two friends find themselves trapped in an apartment complex that is slowly drifting away from land. They must work together to find a way to escape before it's too late.
In a world where gravity has been broken, a young parkour team risks their lives for fame. They soon find themselves caught up in a dangerous conspiracy
A wandering swordsman is hired to protect a young boy from a group of assassins. They must travel together to a distant land in order to keep the boy safe.
A high school boy and a mysterious woman meet in a garden every rainy day. They begin to develop feelings for each other, but their relationship is complicated by the fact that they are from different worlds.
A high school boy and girl in two different towns start swapping bodies. They must work together to solve the mystery of their connection and find a way to return to their own lives.