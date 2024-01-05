Top 10 Poorest Countries in the World in Terms of Per Capita Income

Pratidin Bureau

1. South Sudan

Devastated by civil war and conflict, South Sudan struggles with extreme poverty, with a GDP per capita of around $515.75 (PPP).

South Sudan | Image: Google

2. Burundi

Endemic poverty, political instability, and reliance on subsistence agriculture plague Burundi, leading to a GDP per capita of roughly $891 (PPP).

Burundi | Image: Google

3. Central African Republic

Wracked by ongoing conflict and widespread displacement, the Central African Republic faces immense economic hardship, with a GDP per capita of approximately $1,130 (PPP).

Central African Republic | Image: Google

4. Somalia

Years of conflict, piracy, and natural disasters have crippled Somalia's economy, resulting in a GDP per capita of about $1,370 (PPP).

Somalia | Image: Google

5. Malawi

A landlocked nation with limited resources and a high population density, Malawi grapples with widespread poverty, reflected in its GDP per capita of roughly $1,480 (PPP).

Malawi | Image: Google

6. Democratic Republic of Congo

Despite its vast mineral wealth, the Democratic Republic of Congo suffers from corruption, conflict, and inadequate infrastructure, contributing to a GDP per capita of around $1,540 (PPP).

Democratic Republic of Congo | Image: Google

7. Mozambique

Mozambique's economy, while growing, still faces challenges like poverty, HIV/AIDS, and natural disasters, with a GDP per capita of approximately $1,610 (PPP).

Mozambique | Image: Google

8. Niger

A landlocked nation in the Sahel region, Niger contends with aridity, food insecurity, and political instability, leading to a GDP per capita of roughly $1,740 (PPP).

Niger | Image: Google

9. Madagascar

Madagascar, an island nation off the coast of Africa, faces poverty due to cyclones, political instability, and limited economic opportunities, with a GDP per capita of around $1,800 (PPP).

Madagascar | Image: Google

10. Liberia

Emerging from years of civil war, Liberia struggles to rebuild its infrastructure and economy, resulting in a GDP per capita of approximately $1,870 (PPP).

Liberia | Image: Google