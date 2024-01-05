Top 10 Poorest Countries in the World in Terms of Per Capita Income

Pratidin Bureau
Devastated by civil war and conflict, South Sudan struggles with extreme poverty, with a GDP per capita of around $515.75 (PPP).
Endemic poverty, political instability, and reliance on subsistence agriculture plague Burundi, leading to a GDP per capita of roughly $891 (PPP).
Wracked by ongoing conflict and widespread displacement, the Central African Republic faces immense economic hardship, with a GDP per capita of approximately $1,130 (PPP).
Years of conflict, piracy, and natural disasters have crippled Somalia's economy, resulting in a GDP per capita of about $1,370 (PPP).
A landlocked nation with limited resources and a high population density, Malawi grapples with widespread poverty, reflected in its GDP per capita of roughly $1,480 (PPP).
Despite its vast mineral wealth, the Democratic Republic of Congo suffers from corruption, conflict, and inadequate infrastructure, contributing to a GDP per capita of around $1,540 (PPP).
Mozambique's economy, while growing, still faces challenges like poverty, HIV/AIDS, and natural disasters, with a GDP per capita of approximately $1,610 (PPP).
A landlocked nation in the Sahel region, Niger contends with aridity, food insecurity, and political instability, leading to a GDP per capita of roughly $1,740 (PPP).
Madagascar, an island nation off the coast of Africa, faces poverty due to cyclones, political instability, and limited economic opportunities, with a GDP per capita of around $1,800 (PPP).
Emerging from years of civil war, Liberia struggles to rebuild its infrastructure and economy, resulting in a GDP per capita of approximately $1,870 (PPP).