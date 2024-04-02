Top 10 Psychological Korean Drama movies

Pratidin Bureau
This brutal revenge thriller by Kim Jee-woon explores the dark depths of human vengeance. Jang Kyung-chul (Choi Min-sik) is a sadistic serial killer who brutally murders a young woman.
Another classic from Park Chan-wook, Oldboy is a neo-noir psychological thriller about Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-sik), a man who is kidnapped and imprisoned for 15 years without knowing why.
This stylish and suspenseful film by Park Chan-wook is a masterclass in erotic thrillers. In 1930s Korea, a young woman named Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri) is hired as a handmaiden for a wealthy Japanese heiress, Lady Hideko (Kim Min-hee).
Based on the true story of South Korea's first serial murders, this Bong Joon-ho film is a chilling and suspenseful police procedural.
This horror film by Na Hong-jin is a slow burn that will get under your skin. In a remote Korean village, a mysterious illness starts to spread, and a policeman ( Hwang Jung-min) is called in to investigate.
This gothic horror film by Kim Jee-woon is a chilling and disturbing tale of two sisters who return home from a mental hospital to live with their cruel stepmother.
Another Bong Joon-ho film, Mother is a suspenseful and heartbreaking drama about a mother (Kim Hye-ja) who will go to any lengths to protect her mentally challenged son (Won Bin) when he is accused of murder .
This slow-burn mystery film by Lee Chang-dong is full of ambiguity and will leave you questioning everything you think you know. Jong-su (Yoo Ah-in) runs into an old friend, Hae-mi (Jeon Jong-seo), who asks him to look after her cat while she travels.
This dark comedy thriller by Bong Joon-ho is a scathing social commentary on wealth and inequality. The members of a poor family scheme to become employed by a wealthy family, but their plan takes a dark turn .
This classic Korean film by Kim Ki-young is a disturbing and suspenseful drama about a housemaid who wreaks havoc on a wealthy family.