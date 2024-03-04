Top 10 Richest Kids in the world

Pratidin Bureau

1. Prince George Alexander Louis

Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is estimated to have a net worth of around $3 billion.

Prince George Alexander Louis | Image: Google

2. Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana

Princess Charlotte, the second child of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is also estimated to have a net worth of around $3 billion.

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana | Image: Google

3. Blue Ivy Carter

The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Blue Ivy has an estimated net worth of over $1 billion.

Blue Ivy Carter | Image: Google

4. Phoebe Adele Gates

The daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, Phoebe Adele Gates is estimated to have a net worth of over $1 billion.

Phoebe Adele Gates | Image: Google

5. Suri Cruise

The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise is estimated to have a net worth of around $800 million.

Suri Cruise | Image: Google

6. Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster is well-known for having a mind-blowing net worth of over $700 million

Stormi Webster | Image: Google

7. Akshay Ruparelia

Akshay Ruparelia, a British businessman of Indian descent, made history at the age of 19 by putting his straightforward but effective idea into practice. His estimated worth 15 Million.

Akshay Ruparelia | Image: Google

8. Valentina Paloma Pinault

The daughter of Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault, Valentina Paloma Pinault is estimated to have a net worth of around $12 million.

Valentina Paloma Pinault | Image: Google

9. Ryan Kaji

Ryan Kaji, the star of the YouTube channel "Ryan's World," is estimated to have a net worth of around $32 million.

Ryan Kaji | Image: Google

10. Dannielynn Birkhead

The daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead, Dannielynn Birkhead is estimated to have a net worth of around $10 million.

Dannielynn Birkhead | Image: Google