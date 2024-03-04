Top 10 Richest Kids in the world

Pratidin Bureau
Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is estimated to have a net worth of around $3 billion.
Princess Charlotte, the second child of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is also estimated to have a net worth of around $3 billion.
The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Blue Ivy has an estimated net worth of over $1 billion.
The daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, Phoebe Adele Gates is estimated to have a net worth of over $1 billion.
The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise is estimated to have a net worth of around $800 million.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster is well-known for having a mind-blowing net worth of over $700 million
Akshay Ruparelia, a British businessman of Indian descent, made history at the age of 19 by putting his straightforward but effective idea into practice. His estimated worth 15 Million.
The daughter of Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault, Valentina Paloma Pinault is estimated to have a net worth of around $12 million.
Ryan Kaji, the star of the YouTube channel "Ryan's World," is estimated to have a net worth of around $32 million.
The daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead, Dannielynn Birkhead is estimated to have a net worth of around $10 million.