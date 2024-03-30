Top 10 Serial Killer Korean Drama Movies

Pratidin Bureau
This drama explores the nature of good and evil through the lens of genetic testing that can predict psychopathy.
Based on a true story, this drama follows the first criminal profiler on the South Korean police force as he works to track down serial killers.
A relentless prosecutor with a mysterious lack of empathy partners with a righteous police officer to uncover corruption and a hidden serial killer.
A cold case detective from the present day connects with a detective from the past via a walkie-talkie, and they work together to solve unsolved murders.
A seemingly perfect husband harbors a dark secret, and his detective wife becomes suspicious.
A detective with a special ability to read people's memories teams up with a genius criminal profiler to stop a brutal serial killer.
This chilling drama follows a detective who hunts down a copycat killer who seems to be mimicking the crimes of a serial killer from 20 years ago.
A police officer with a photographic memory and a disgraced criminal profiler join forces to catch a serial killer who targets people who can see him.
This drama tells the story of two childhood sweethearts whose lives are shattered when the male lead's father is revealed to be a serial killer.
Two police officers, one in his twenties and one nearing retirement, investigate a series of murders that seem to be connected to a cold case from 20 years ago.