Top 10 Beautiful South Indian Actress

Pratidin Bureau

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an Indian film actress who primarily works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi movies. She was born and raised in Pallavaram, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on April 28, 1987.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal (born June 19, 1985) is an Indian actress and model who primarily appears in Telugu and Tamil films, with a few Hindi films thrown in for good measure. Aggarwal has appeared in over 50 films and is the recipient of two South Indian International Movie Awards.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna (born 5 April 1996) is a Telugu and Kannada film actress who has also worked in Hindi and Tamil film industry.

Anushka Shetty

Sweety Shetty (born November 7, 1981) is a Telugu and Tamil film actress and model known professionally as Anushka Shetty.

Tamanna Bhatia

Tamanna Bhatia, born 21 December 1989, is an South Indian actress who primarily appears in Telugu and Tamil films, as well as a few Hindi films.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh, born on October 10, 1990, is an Indian actress who works primarily in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil films.

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz, born 1 November 1987 is an Indian actress and model who primarily appears in Telugu and Hindi films.

Nayanthara

Diana Mariam Kurian, better known as Nayanthara, is an Indian actress and film producer best known for her roles in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films.

Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna, born November 30, 1990, is an Indian actress and playback singer who works primarily in the Telugu and Tamil film industries.

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan, born 4 May 1983, is an Indian actress and model best known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films.

