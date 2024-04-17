Top 10 sports bikes in india

Pratidin Bureau

1. Aprilia RSV4 (Starting ₹23.69 lakh)

A powerful and technologically advanced liter-class sports bike known for its exceptional handling and performance.

Aprilia RSV4 | Image: Google

2. Ducati Panigale V2 (Starting ₹20.27 lakh)

A stylish and powerful Italian machine with a 955cc engine that offers a thrilling riding experience.

Ducati Panigale V2 | Image: Google

3. Suzuki Hayabusa (Starting ₹16.90 lakh)

A legendary sportbike known for its incredible top speed and powerful engine.

Suzuki Hayabusa | Image: Google

4. Aprilia RS 660 (Starting ₹13.39 lakh)

A middleweight sportbike from Aprilia that offers a great balance of performance and affordability.

Aprilia RS 660 | Image: Google

5. Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX (Starting ₹12.20 lakh)

A powerful sport-touring motorcycle that offers a comfortable riding experience for long journeys.

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX | Image: Google

6. Honda CBR650R (Starting ₹8.89 lakh)

A middleweight sportbike from Honda that is known for its well-balanced handling and comfortable ergonomics.

Honda CBR650R | Image: Google

7. Kawasaki Ninja 300 (Starting ₹3.43 lakh)

A beginner-friendly sportbike from Kawasaki that is perfect for new riders.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 | Image: Google

8. KTM 390 Duke (Starting ₹3.11 lakh)

A lightweight and agile streetfighter that is perfect for city riding.

KTM 390 Duke | Image: Google

9. TVS Apache RTR 310 (Starting ₹2.43 lakh)

An Indian-made sportbike that offers good value for money and is perfect for touring.

TVS Apache RTR 310 | Image: Google

10. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 (Starting ₹1.92 lakh)

A stylish and affordable quarter-liter sportbike from Suzuki that is perfect for new riders.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 | Image: Google