Top 10 Trees That Live The Longest

Pratidin Bureau

Bristlecone Pine

These gnarled and twisted pines hold the record for the oldest individual trees on Earth.

Great Basin Bristlecone Pine

Closely related to the bristlecone pine, the Great Basin bristlecone pine is another champion of longevity.

Giant Sequoia

These titans of the tree world are the largest living organisms by volume, and some can live for over 3,000 years.

Alert Tree

This sitka spruce is the oldest known non-clonal tree in North America.

Fitz-Roy Cypress

This slow-growing evergreen tree can live for over 2,000 years.

Patagonia Cypress

Another long-living conifer from South America, the Patagonia cypress can live for over 2,000 years.

Monkey Puzzle Tree

This prickly conifer is native to Chile and Argentina. Monkey puzzle trees can live for over 2,000 years.

Bald Cypress

These swamp dwellers can live for over 2,000 years. Bald cypress trees are found in the southeastern United States.

Yew

Yew trees are found in Europe, Asia, and North Africa. They are slow-growing trees that can live for over 2,000 years.

Olive Tree

Olive trees are one of the longest-living flowering plants. Some olive trees are estimated to be over 2,000 years old.

