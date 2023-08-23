Top 5 American TV Shows With Prominent Desi Characters

Pratidin Bureau
Devi Vishwakumar is the protagonist of the Netflix comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever. She is a 15-year-old Indian-American girl who is trying to figure out her life after her father's death. She is portrayed by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.
Mindy Lahiri is the main character of the American television series The Mindy Project. She is a 31-year-old obstetrician-gynecologist who is known for her vibrant personality, her love of romantic comedies, and her unapologetically feminine style. Mindy is played by Mindy Kaling, who also created the show.
Tom Haverford is a fictional character in the NBC comedy-drama Parks and Recreation. He is an Indian-American who works as a parks and recreation employee in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. He is portrayed by Aziz Ansari.
Priyanka Chopra played the role of Alex Parrish in the American thriller drama television series Quantico. Alex is a young FBI recruit who is suspected of being a terrorist. The show ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2018.
Kunal Nayyar stars as Rajesh Koothrapali, an Indian-American astrophysicist who has a fear of public speaking. Rajesh is a beloved character, and he has helped to break down stereotypes about Indian men on television.