Top 5 Best Movies of Chris Hemsworth

Pratidin Bureau
This comedic reinvention of the Thor franchise injected fresh humor and energy, with Hemsworth showcasing his comedic brilliance alongside Taika Waititi's directing vision.
This biographical drama chronicled the intense rivalry between Formula One drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda, with Hemsworth delivering a nuanced and intense performance.
This dystopian action epic saw Hemsworth in a supporting role as Max Rockatansky, but his powerful presence and action sequences were unforgettable.
This action thriller showcased Hemsworth's physical prowess and dramatic chops as a black-market mercenary on a perilous mission.
This Michael Mann-directed cybercrime thriller featured Hemsworth as a hacker tracking down a digital threat, showcasing his ability to handle complex technological themes.