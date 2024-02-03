Top 5 Best Movies of Suneil Shetty

Pratidin Bureau

1. Mohra

A high-octane thriller with Shetty playing a cop battling a ruthless gangster, featuring iconic action sequences and memorable songs.

Mohra | Image: Google

2. Border

A patriotic war drama based on the Battle of Longewala, showcasing Shetty's intensity and emotional depth as a soldier.

Border | Image: Google

3. Hera Pheri

A cult classic comedy with Shetty playing a hilarious conman alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, packed with slapstick humor and witty dialogues.

Hera Pheri | Image: Google

4. Phir Hera Pheri

A sequel to Hera Pheri, carrying forward the comedic chaos with Shetty's character retaining his charm.

Phir Hera Pheri | Image: Google

5. Dhadkan

A love triangle drama with Shetty playing a passionate lover alongside Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai, featuring beautiful music and emotional performances.

Dhadkan | Image: Google