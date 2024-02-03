Top 5 Best Movies of Suneil Shetty

Pratidin Bureau
A high-octane thriller with Shetty playing a cop battling a ruthless gangster, featuring iconic action sequences and memorable songs.
A patriotic war drama based on the Battle of Longewala, showcasing Shetty's intensity and emotional depth as a soldier.
A cult classic comedy with Shetty playing a hilarious conman alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, packed with slapstick humor and witty dialogues.
A sequel to Hera Pheri, carrying forward the comedic chaos with Shetty's character retaining his charm.
A love triangle drama with Shetty playing a passionate lover alongside Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai, featuring beautiful music and emotional performances.