Top 5 Best Teen Dramas on Netflix

Pratidin Bureau
An Indian-American teenage girl navigates high school drama, cultural identity, and family expectations with witty humor and heartfelt moments.
Two British teenagers discover their feelings for each other in this heartwarming and inclusive LGBTQ+ story, praised for its authentic portrayal of young love and acceptance.
A group of teenagers from the wrong side of the tracks hunt for lost treasure in a wealthy coastal community, full of action, suspense, and a touch of romance.
A complex mother-daughter relationship unfolds as they move to a new town, with secrets, lies, and dark family history threatening to tear them apart.
The iconic Addams Family daughter attends Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts, where she investigates a monstrous mystery while embracing her unique abilities and dark humor.