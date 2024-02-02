Top 5 Best Teen Dramas on Netflix

Pratidin Bureau

1. Never Have I Ever

An Indian-American teenage girl navigates high school drama, cultural identity, and family expectations with witty humor and heartfelt moments.

Never Have I Ever | Image: Google

2. Heartstopper

Two British teenagers discover their feelings for each other in this heartwarming and inclusive LGBTQ+ story, praised for its authentic portrayal of young love and acceptance.

Heartstopper | Image: Google

3. Outer Banks

A group of teenagers from the wrong side of the tracks hunt for lost treasure in a wealthy coastal community, full of action, suspense, and a touch of romance.

Outer Banks | Image: Google

4. Ginny & Georgia

A complex mother-daughter relationship unfolds as they move to a new town, with secrets, lies, and dark family history threatening to tear them apart.

Ginny & Georgia | Image: Google

5. Wednesday

The iconic Addams Family daughter attends Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts, where she investigates a monstrous mystery while embracing her unique abilities and dark humor.

Wednesday | Image: Google