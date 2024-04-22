Top 5 Biggest Birds in the World

Pratidin Bureau
The undisputed champion, the common ostrich is the largest and heaviest bird in the world. These flightless giants can reach up to 9 feet (2.7 meters) in height and weigh around 220-350 pounds (100-160 kilograms). They are found in savannas and grasslands throughout Africa.
Closely related to the common ostrich, the Somali ostrich is the second-largest bird species. They are slightly smaller than common ostriches, reaching up to 8 feet (2.4 meters) in height and weighing around 350 pounds (160 kilograms). They are found in the Horn of Africa.
The southern cassowary is the third-largest bird and the largest flightless bird in the Oceania region. These flightless birds are found in the rainforests of New Guinea and nearby islands. They can grow up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and weigh up to 160 pounds (73 kilograms).
The greater rhea is a large, flightless bird native to South America. They are closely related to ostriches and emus. Greater rheas can grow up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) tall and weigh up to 88 pounds (40 kilograms).
The emu is the second-largest living bird species by height and the largest bird native to Australia. These flightless birds can grow up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and weigh up to 150 pounds (68 kilograms).