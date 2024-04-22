Top 5 Biggest Birds in the World

Pratidin Bureau

Common Ostrich (Struthio camelus)

The undisputed champion, the common ostrich is the largest and heaviest bird in the world. These flightless giants can reach up to 9 feet (2.7 meters) in height and weigh around 220-350 pounds (100-160 kilograms). They are found in savannas and grasslands throughout Africa.

Biggest Birds | Image: Google

Somali Ostrich (Struthio molybdophanes)

Closely related to the common ostrich, the Somali ostrich is the second-largest bird species. They are slightly smaller than common ostriches, reaching up to 8 feet (2.4 meters) in height and weighing around 350 pounds (160 kilograms). They are found in the Horn of Africa.

Biggest Birds | Image: Google

Southern Cassowary (Casuarius casuarius)

The southern cassowary is the third-largest bird and the largest flightless bird in the Oceania region. These flightless birds are found in the rainforests of New Guinea and nearby islands. They can grow up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and weigh up to 160 pounds (73 kilograms).

Biggest Birds | Image: Google

Greater Rhea (Rhea americana)

The greater rhea is a large, flightless bird native to South America. They are closely related to ostriches and emus. Greater rheas can grow up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) tall and weigh up to 88 pounds (40 kilograms).

Biggest Birds | Image: Google

Emu (Dromaius novaehollandiae)

The emu is the second-largest living bird species by height and the largest bird native to Australia. These flightless birds can grow up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and weigh up to 150 pounds (68 kilograms).

Biggest Birds | Image: Google